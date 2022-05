Based on a true story of perseverance and hope, a movie opening next week focuses on more than just an old motel being used to help homeless families in a Florida town. In “No Vacancy” T.C. Stallings plays a recovering drug addict who develops a friendship with a reporter looking into the church that’s struggling to help those in need. And Pastor Cliff Lea is the real-life pastor of that church in Florida.

