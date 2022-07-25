Shelby County leaders are divided on whether improvements at Juvenile Court go far enough. And an independent report out this morning says they do not. Earlier this year, County Commissioners voted to ask the Department of Justice to renew its oversight. The Executive Director of the criminal justice nonprofit, Just City, has commissioned a report that indicates there are still deep problems.
Live At 9: New Report from Just City Looks at Juvenile Justice in Shelby County
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated: