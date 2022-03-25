Why would a Memphis organization focused on expanding opportunities for young artists of color care about the salaries of other nonprofit leaders? Because, income inequality impacts the area’s many arts-based nonprofit organizations and that could hurt the very students Memphis Music Initiative serves. So, MMI is paying a full year’s salary for ten nonprofit leaders. To learn more about their efforts, Live at 9 spoke with Rychetta Watkins from MMI and a grant recipient, Princeton James.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction