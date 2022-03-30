Memphis residents are no strangers to the ongoing problems with violent crime in this city. Now, a nonprofit known for a different mission will focus on the intervention and prevention of gun violence. Leaders at Youth Villages say they can no longer sit on the sidelines and are launching the initiative called “Memphis Allies.” Susan Deason, Executive Director of Memphis Allies joined Live at 9 to discuss their efforts.
