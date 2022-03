The Grammys are right around the corner and the Recording Academy’s MusiCares program is offering fans a chance to see some of their award-winning acts perform live. Music on a Mission is a virtual concert that will help raise money for the music community. One of the event’s performers, Grammy nominated and Tennessee native Amythyst Kiah along with Jon Hornyak from the Memphis Chapter of the Recording Academy spoke with Live at 9 Wednesday.

