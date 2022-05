What could be the most important work for Memphis-Shelby County Schools will not end when classes do this month. In fact, the school system’s S.E.E.D. program will serve students all summer long. S.E.E.D. stands for “Student Equity, Enrollment, and Discipline” but the program is really designed to give both students and their families mental and emotional support.

