Tennessee lawmakers are considering several bills that seek more control over decisions that could impact students across Shelby County. One measure involves charter schools’ ability to recruit students and another, the ownership of three Germantown schools. To discuss those education matters and more, Live at 9 spoke with Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education members Michelle McKissack and Billy Orgel.
Live At 9: MSCS Board of Education Members Discuss Legislation that Could Impact the District
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated: