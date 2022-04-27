The so-called ‘3G’ bill heads to the desk of Tennessee’s Governor, and if he signs it, the legislation could impact thousands of students in Shelby County. The bill sets a deadline for Memphis Shelby County Schools to come to an agreement with Germantown over ownership for three schools that are located within Germantown’s city limits. While Germantown’s Mayor has said he would be fine with current students attending school there, the bill does allow for the buildings to be sold. MSCS Board of Education Chair Michelle McKissack spoke with Live at 9 Wednesday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction