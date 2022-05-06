The International Blues Challenge returns to downtown Memphis this weekend after a 15-month pandemic hiatus and there’s no telling who is more excited: the 200 artists competing or the thousands of fans from all over the world attending. Ms. Vee and her band have won the New Hampshire Blues Challenge twice and the Forrest City, Arkansas native returns to the Mid-South this weekend.
Live At 9: Ms. Vee and her band debut new music video ahead of International Blues Challenge
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated: