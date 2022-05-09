After decades of working with bluesman Bobby Rush as his featured dancer, Mizz Lowe is now front and center singing on her new project. In just the last few days, Memphis has celebrated three notable events tied to the music genre uniquely connected to our region. The Bluff City hosted the Blues Music Awards, the International Blues Challenge and now the release of Mizz Lowe’s new single.
Live At 9: Mizz Lowe’s new single “Take My Love” Features Bluesman Bobby Rush
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated: