You’ve probably never heard of the National Independent Venue Association that that is because the organization has been too busy helping small music venues to promote itself. In the first months of the pandemic, NIVA helped pass the ‘Save Our Stages’ Act and then divvied up $16 million to venues like the Hi Tone in Memphis. Now, Joseph Baker is organizing a fundraiser to help NIVA and Brian “Skinny” McCabe’s venues will host a portion of MVP Fest.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction