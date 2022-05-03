The 112th Tennessee General Assembly came to a close last week, but not before lawmakers sent a number of bills to the desk of Governor Bill Lee. From an overhaul to the state’s education spending formula to $300 million in tax cuts and a more than $52 billion budget, those measures will make some significant changes to the lives of Tennesseans. Representatives Mark White and Antonio Parkinson spoke with Live at 9 about this year’s session.

