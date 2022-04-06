This week’s Grammys prove once again that it is not unusual for an artist from the Mid-South to get national attention. And, that’s exactly what this Memphis teenager is doing in the Bluff City’s music scene right now. 17-year-old Son.Person has a national tour planned for this summer and he’s kicking off Overton Square’s outdoor concert series this weekend. Son.Person joined Live at 9 to discuss his budding career.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction