Live at 9: Mental health crisis training, scam alert & Chef Franco

Mental health crisis training

Grace McLaren with First Responder Coaching talks about how their plan that focuses on teenagers and mental health crises could help others right now.

Consumer Alert with Nancy Crawford

Nancy Crawford with the BBB talks about a scam in which crooks threaten to release embarrassing images, videos and screen shots they claim they got off your computer.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Chef Franco joins us live from his kitchen.

Granita di Caffe

“The name granita comes from the Italian grano (kernel) and describes the grainy texture of this

very simple Italian dessert. There isn’t a coffee bar in Italy that does not offer Granita di Caffe’

during summer; sometimes with a bit of cocoa or a little whipped cream. There is nothing more

refreshing on a hot day than this icy coffee delight. Try adding a splash of grappa or vodka to

make an unforgettable Affogato Cocoa Martini!” – Chef Franco Contaldo

Ingredients

4 oz sugar

2 tablespoons water

6 cups very strong coffee plus 2 cups more

to be chilled and set aside

Note: may use instant coffee by doubling

amount per cup according to package

directions

2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder



To make granita



thoroughly combine ingredients and remove from heat. Let cool completely. Pour the coffee

mixture into ice-cube trays and freeze until solid.



thoroughly combine ingredients and remove from heat. Let cool completely. Pour the coffee mixture into ice-cube trays and freeze until solid. Blender method: Place the cubes into a blender about 2/3 full. Add enough additional cold coffee (or other liquid) to cover 1/3 of cubes and blend until slushy but still keeping the grainy texture

Franco’s Notes: Granita is traditionally made by freezing in a large pan and scraping the

freezing mixture, periodically, until the desired texture is achieved.