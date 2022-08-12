A local nonprofit catches the attention of a former president for its ‘David vs Goliath’ win against a major corporation trying to build an oil pipeline through South Memphis. MCAP stands for Memphis Community Against Pollution and its leader was recently interviewed on the ‘Sum of Us’ Podcast produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. The activist and author who anchors that podcast is Heather McGhee.
Live At 9: Memphis Nonprofit Catches Attention of the Obamas’ Production Company
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated: