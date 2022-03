The Hip-Hop group Three 6 Mafia is Memphis royalty and fans know the first and only woman in that group is Gangsta Boo. We’re all familiar with that Mid-South music legend, but now she has a different role. Marriage Bootcamp premieres Thursday and Gangsta Boo, along with her significant other are among the four couples facing the music this season. Gangsta Boo spoke with Live at 9 about the show and revealed she’ll be at Beale Street Music Festival this year.

