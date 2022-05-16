A Memphis interior designer goes to the extreme to put artwork on your walls. She is collaborating with a local artist to make wallpaper out of artwork. Designer Leslie Murphy calls “The Marble Collection” a love letter and it is named for her grandmother who was an artist herself. Khara Woods is the Memphis artist she is partnering with for the newest Mable Wallpaper.
Live At 9: Memphis Designer and Artist Team Up to Bring Locally-Inspired Wallpaper Into Your Home
by: Jenna Jordan
