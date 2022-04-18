Memphis is entering budget season and as federal COVID funds to cities begin to dry up, city leaders may have more to grapple with than usual. There are already two major budget items that have been approved: millions in potential debt assistance to the developers of the One Beale Project and a deal reached to keep the Grizzlies in down longer. To discuss all that and more, city council members Patrice Robinson and Worth Morgan joined Live at 9 Monday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction