Live at 9: Memphis City Council, SRVS, Hannah’s Hope & Mark Greaney

Residency requirements in Memphis

The residency requirement for police and firefighters is still a hot topic for the Memphis City Council. Rhonda Logan and Frank Colvett discuss where they stand.

SRVS fights for $15

The Mid-South nonprofit SRVS is lobbying for a $15 an hour wage for direct support professionals who help take care of the thousands of Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tyler Hampton and Sheila Clark explains why it's necessary.

Hannah's Hope

Hannah's Hope serves women in crisis pregnancies as well as adoptive families all across the Mid-South. Susan Prince and Dr. Jeannine Hogg explain ho they make a difference.

Author Chat with Mark Greaney

The Gray Man is back and Mark Greaney's latest novel will have you on the edge of your seat every step of the way.

