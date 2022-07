First Forbes, then Oprah, next Issa Rae. We would need a 3 hour show to list all the celebrities and companies raving about Phillip Ashley Chocolates. Now, you can add UPS to the list. As part of its $1.25 million dollar investment in diverse business owners, the shipping giant is giving 10 entrepreneurs at $10,000 grant. They recently announced Chef Phillip Ashley Rix as one of the beneficiaries.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction