MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no shortage of musical talent in Memphis and this Live at 9 guest has found herself on stages everywhere from Chicago to LA.

She’s done it all after doctors said she might not ever speak because of childhood hearing loss.

These days you can find Ariel Reign singing to crowds on Beale street but today she was live in the News Channel 3 backyard with our own Alex Coleman.

Watch Ariel Reign’s full interview followed by a live performance in the video player above.