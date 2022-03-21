Shelby County Commissioners are expected to fill a seat on the Board of Education Monday afternoon. The spot was left empty when Shante Avant resigned back in February. And a compromise on voting machines could end the litigation between the commission and the Shelby County Election Commission. Commissioners Willie Brooks, Jr. and Mark Billingsley joined Live at 9 to discuss those matters and more.
Live At 9: Members of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners look ahead to Monday’s meeting
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated: