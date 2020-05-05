Live at 9: Mayor Lee Harris, Mind Over Weight & Cinco de Mayo cooking

Interview with Mayor Lee Harris
Eating right with Dr. Ian Smith
Cinco de Mayo cooking with Chef Gaye Sandoz
Cinco de Mayo Cajun Sizzling Pork Tenderloin Tostados
- 1 pork tenderloin, cut 1 inch cubes
- Tony Chachere 30 minute,Pork Marinade
- Tony Chachere’s New No Salt Seasoning
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 2 dozen small corn or flour tortillas
- 1 can refried beans.
- Tomato Salsa
- Radishes, trimmed
- Cilantro sprigs
- Avocado, sliced
- Sour Cream
- Shredded Lettuce
- Cheddar Cheese
Instructions:
- Heat beans with a little bacon fat or cheese. Marinate pork pieces for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry (for browning).
- Season with Tony’s, oregano and chili powder.
- Heat oil in black iron skillet. Fry pork until no longer pink. Take out. Drain on paper towels. Keep warm.
- Heat skillet. Place tortillas in skillet and lightly brown. Turn. Good to drain on paper towels.
- To assemble add pork and other toppings on top of tostado shells.