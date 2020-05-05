Breaking News
Live at 9: Mayor Lee Harris, Mind Over Weight & Cinco de Mayo cooking

Live at 9

Interview with Mayor Lee Harris

Eating right with Dr. Ian Smith

Link: Mind Over Weight

Cinco de Mayo cooking with Chef Gaye Sandoz

Cinco de Mayo Cajun Sizzling Pork Tenderloin Tostados 

  • 1 pork tenderloin, cut  1 inch cubes
  • Tony  Chachere 30 minute,Pork Marinade
  • Tony Chachere’s New No Salt Seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 2 dozen small corn or flour tortillas
  • 1 can refried beans.
  • Tomato Salsa
  • Radishes, trimmed
  • Cilantro sprigs
  • Avocado, sliced
  • Sour Cream
  • Shredded Lettuce
  • Cheddar Cheese

Instructions:

  1. Heat beans with a little bacon fat or cheese. Marinate pork pieces for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry (for browning).
  2. Season with Tony’s, oregano and chili powder.
  3. Heat oil in black iron skillet. Fry pork until no longer pink. Take out. Drain on paper towels.  Keep warm. 
  4. Heat skillet. Place tortillas in skillet and lightly brown. Turn. Good to drain  on paper towels.
  5. To assemble add pork and other toppings on top of tostado shells.

