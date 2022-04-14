Tennessee lawmakers are focusing on healthy pregnancies this week in Nashville. That’s an issue that greatly impacts Shelby County because we have the highest infant mortality rate in the state, and the care an expectant mother gets directly impacts that. Senator London Lamar of Memphis has several measures working their way through the legislature that shine the spotlight on the role of doulas. Senator Lamar and Memphis doula Cammie Warren spoke with Live at 9 on Thursday.

