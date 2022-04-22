Thousands of Memphians heard some very promising news this week in Mayor Jim Strickland’s budget proposal. His plan includes the first-ever dedicated funding source for Memphis Area Transit Authority. If you’ve never had to depend on buses to get where you need to go, you might think this means nothing to you. Experts say adequate public transportation can improve every aspect of life for the whole community. MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld explains why.

