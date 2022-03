Helping people come together as a community and working to address traumatic experiences for a better way of life. That is just a portion of the commitment the Legacy of Legends CDC made to the Mid-South. They’ve expanded those efforts to bring the Legacy Impact Community Resource Center to Frayser. Live at 9’s “Make a Difference Monday” segment featured their Executive Director, Charlie Caswell, Jr.

