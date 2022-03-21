In our Make a Difference Monday segment, a Memphis business is helping turn a hobby into money for non-profits. Bluff City Tee donates some of its profits to local charities each month. But they also help local artists use their talents to donate to a charity close to their heart. Bluff City Tee’s Founder and CEO, Robin Spielberger and artist Beth Okeon joined Live at 9 discuss how they make it all happen.

