Live at 9: Legislative update, spine fractures, Sports Hall of Fame & Watercooler Wednesday

Live at 9

Legislative Update with Sen. Brian Kelsey

Senator Brian Kelsey joins us to talk about just some of the proposals up for debate in Nashville.

Spine Fractures

Dr. John Dee Dockery and Lynda Dionne talk about a new procedure for certain fractures that could shorten recovery time and even cut down on the pain.

Sports Hall of Fame nominees

Kevin Kane explains how you can help the Memphis Sports Council pick this year's hall of fame class.

Watercooler Wednesday

Bev Johnson, Kevin Cerrito and Todd Demers joins us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

