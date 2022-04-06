America’s drug enforcement agencies are sounding the alarm. New data reveals authorities are finding more and more pills laced with illicit fentanyl. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and using a drug laced with it greatly increases the chances of an overdose. Those working in treatment programs say we need to take action, now. Brian Sullivan from Prevention Alliance of Tennessee spoke with Live at 9 about the problem.

