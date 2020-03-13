Live at 9: Karen Camper, Water’s Cool at School & more!

Interview with Rep. Karen Camper

Minority House Leader Karen Camper talks about the state’s response to the coronavirus on Live at 9.

Water's Cool at School

Delta Dental of Tennessee launched a new initiative called Water's Cool at School to encourage students to drink more water.

Comedian Yamaneika Saunders

Catch comedian Yamaneika Saunders at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.

Cooking with Waffle Iron

Chef Danielle Johnson talks about Memphis Black Restaurant Week as she cooks up an amazing dish you'll definitely want to try at home.

Grown up Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

Two slices of Texas Toast style bread (we are using wheatberry)

Fresh baby spinach leaves

White Vermont Cheddar ( shredded)

Roma Tomato for slicing

Butter for oiling pan

Avocado Slices (optional side)

Instructions

Oil pan

Toast bread on both sides

In separate pan add 10 spinach leaves to 3oz of shredded white Vermont Cheddar cheese, and 1oz of water

Stir til creamy

Slice tomatoes into 3 slices

Assemble sandwich by pouring spinach mixture onto one slice of toast topping it with tomato slices and then second half of prepared toast

Serve with optional avocado slices