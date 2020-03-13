Live at 9: Karen Camper, Water’s Cool at School & more!

Interview with Rep. Karen Camper
Minority House Leader Karen Camper talks about the state’s response to the coronavirus on Live at 9.
Water's Cool at School
Delta Dental of Tennessee launched a new initiative called Water's Cool at School to encourage students to drink more water.
Comedian Yamaneika Saunders
Catch comedian Yamaneika Saunders at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.
Cooking with Waffle Iron
Chef Danielle Johnson talks about Memphis Black Restaurant Week as she cooks up an amazing dish you'll definitely want to try at home.
Grown up Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
- Two slices of Texas Toast style bread (we are using wheatberry)
- Fresh baby spinach leaves
- White Vermont Cheddar ( shredded)
- Roma Tomato for slicing
- Butter for oiling pan
- Avocado Slices (optional side)
Instructions
- Oil pan
- Toast bread on both sides
- In separate pan add 10 spinach leaves to 3oz of shredded white Vermont Cheddar cheese, and 1oz of water
- Stir til creamy
- Slice tomatoes into 3 slices
- Assemble sandwich by pouring spinach mixture onto one slice of toast topping it with tomato slices and then second half of prepared toast
- Serve with optional avocado slices