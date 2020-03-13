1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus-related closings and delays Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG First at 4

Live at 9: Karen Camper, Water’s Cool at School & more!

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interview with Rep. Karen Camper

Minority House Leader Karen Camper talks about the state’s response to the coronavirus on Live at 9.

Data pix.

Water's Cool at School

Delta Dental of Tennessee launched a new initiative called Water's Cool at School to encourage students to drink more water.

Data pix.

Comedian Yamaneika Saunders

Catch comedian Yamaneika Saunders at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.

Data pix.

Cooking with Waffle Iron

Chef Danielle Johnson talks about Memphis Black Restaurant Week as she cooks up an amazing dish you'll definitely want to try at home.

Data pix.

Grown up Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

  • Two slices of Texas Toast style bread (we are using wheatberry)
  • Fresh baby spinach leaves
  • White Vermont Cheddar ( shredded)
  • Roma Tomato for slicing
  • Butter for oiling pan
  • Avocado Slices (optional side) 

Instructions

  • Oil pan 
  • Toast bread on both sides
  • In separate pan add 10 spinach leaves to 3oz of shredded white Vermont Cheddar cheese, and 1oz of water
  • Stir til creamy
  • Slice tomatoes into 3 slices
  • Assemble sandwich by pouring spinach mixture onto one slice of toast topping it with tomato slices and then second half of prepared toast
  • Serve with optional avocado slices 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News