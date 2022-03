Grammy-Award winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum put his monthly Jazz series at Crosstown Theater on hold because of the pandemic. Now, he’s back and he will have some company on April 3rd. Singer-Songwriter Avery Sunshine will bring her soulful sounds to the Bluff City this weekend along with Kirk. Both joined Live at 9 to talk about how this Kafé Kirk performance came together.

