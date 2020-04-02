Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG News at noon

Live at 9: Job seeking tips, taking care of yourself during the pandemic

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How to look for work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Angela Copeland has some tips when it comes to looking for a new job during the outbreak.

Data pix.

Help for those struggling with addiction

Dr. Joseph Sitarik with Addiction Campuses talks about the services available to those who need help.

Data pix.

How to take care of yourself during the pandemic

Counselor Shad Berry explains how you can stay mentally healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Data pix.

Loflin Yard's Market

Jess Ajoc joins us to talk about how Loflin Yard has made some changes to serve the community during the outbreak.

Data pix.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News