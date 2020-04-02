Live at 9: Job seeking tips, taking care of yourself during the pandemic

How to look for work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Angela Copeland has some tips when it comes to looking for a new job during the outbreak.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Help for those struggling with addiction

Dr. Joseph Sitarik with Addiction Campuses talks about the services available to those who need help.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How to take care of yourself during the pandemic

Counselor Shad Berry explains how you can stay mentally healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loflin Yard's Market

Jess Ajoc joins us to talk about how Loflin Yard has made some changes to serve the community during the outbreak.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video