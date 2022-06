The swagger, glamour and legend of Mid-South Rock ‘n’ Roll icon Elvis Presley goes on full display on the big screen in a matter of days. But when Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” debuted last month at the Cannes Film Festival, one familiar face to fans of the King also walked the red carpet. Jerry Schilling, a friend to Elvis and Priscilla Presley spoke with Live at 9 Thursday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction