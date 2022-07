With more than 15,000 Monkeypox cases reported worldwide, the World Health Organization is debating whether to declare it a global emergency. Health experts are also growing more concerned about a new COVID subvariant that is causing reinfection. A new study seems to also confirm that the COVID vaccination disrupts menstruation in many. Dr. Manoj Jain weighs in on those topics.

