Houston High School’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of a village of Jews living under the Russian czar’s thumb in the early 1900’s. So, the school’s theatre director wanted to use the production to teach more than just performance skills to her students. To discuss those lessons, Live at 9 talked to theatre director Kell Christie, Rabbi Micah Greenstein, and student-actor Abby Hetherington.

