Live at 9: Hospital renovation, Southern Literary Salon, Red Grant & Ameripolitan Weekend

Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital

Founded in 1910, the Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital was the only hospital that would admitted African Americans. All these years later, there is now an effort to renovate and restore the facility’s place in the community.

Southern Literary Salon: The Unlikely Sisterhood Of Zora Neale Hurston And Margaret Mitchell

One Mid-South organization is pairing the legacy of authors Zora Neale Hurston and Margaret Mitchell and taking a look at both the worlds they wrote about.

Comedian Red Grant

Comedian Red Grant stops by Live at 9 before headlining at Chuckles Comedy House!

Ameripolitan Weekend

A weekend of honky tonk, rockabilly and music with some serious roots. Dale Watson and Laura Palmer talk about the Ameripolitan movement and their upcoming event.

