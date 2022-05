Memphis is near the top of the list for eviction rates among U.S. cities and that’s contributed to a spike in homelessness during the pandemic. The challenges of the unhoused get even bigger when one is hospitalized: what if they’re discharged and have nowhere to go? That’s where ‘Room in the Inn-Memphis’ steps in to help. The nonprofit opened a care center for the unhoused who need more time to recuperate after leaving the hospital.

