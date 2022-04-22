The real estate boom of the last two years seems like something to celebrate, for those who work to help lower- and middle-income residents buy houses, it’s not always good news. United Housing and Alcy Ball Development Corporation hope to open the door to home ownership for more people with a free public seminar. Amy Schaftlein is the Executive Director of United Housing and spoke with Live at 9 Friday.

