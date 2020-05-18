Live at 9: Frank Colvett, teaching special needs students at home & Studio Gray

Interview with Frank Colvett

City Council member Frank Colvett discusses the mayor’s budget in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interview with Chrissie Kahan

Author and former educator Chrissie Kahan talks about the challenges of teaching student with special needs at home.

Interview with Kristin Watson

Kristin Watson with Studio Gray in West Memphis, Arkansas talks about what lies ahead for the dance community after the coronavirus shuttered businesses across the Mid-South.

Interview with Drema Trammell

Parent Drema Trammell talks about what the closure of extracurricular activities has meant for her family.