Air Force Combat Controllers have been called “The special operators you have never heard of” despite serving in every major U.S. military operation since 1953. Their motto is “First There” because in both war and peace time they are often the first on the ground. But because their missions are so varied, the emotional support when they return home isn’t always a perfect fit. That is why Retired USAF Combat Controller Eric Hohman launched “The First There Foundation.”

