As Americans honor fallen service members this weekend, one Mid-South family faces another Memorial Day when their loved one seems forgotten. 60 years ago, more than 100 service members were killed Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 disappeared while on a secret mission. Even after all this time, the names of those who were lost are not on the Vietnam Memorial although a bill to get that done is working its way through Congress.

