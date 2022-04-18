Ida B. Wells, the Civil Rights activist and journalist from the Mid-South went to Washington in 1898 to demand lynching be made a federal crime. But it would take more than a century for that to become a reality. This week, Memphis audiences can get the full story of her courageous activism. The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis debuts its documentary on Tuesday. Executive Producer Daphene McFerren and the event’s mistress of ceremonies, Rita Coburn spoke with Live at 9.

