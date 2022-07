Tennessee is in the top 5 for a hazard threatening pilots and potentially your family as well. Last year, the Volunteer State had the 5th largest number of incidents involving lasers blinding pilots in our airspace. So far this year, the numbers in Tennessee are on track to be even worse. Just this week, the Memphis Police Department confirms one of its chopper pilots was momentarily blinded by a laser from the ground.

