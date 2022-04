Across the country, fewer than 15% of athletes in equestrian sports are people of color. One couple is taking some unique steps to get Mid-Southerners in the saddle. Christian and McKrell Baier have spent decades riding, training, and breeding horses. McKrell Baier and student Kendrick Carpenter, Jr. spoke with Live at 9 about BridgeUp: Giddy Up.

