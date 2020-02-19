Live at 9: Emotional health, 2020 Census, the Ameripolitan Awards & more!

Emotional wellbeing
Brandy Miller with Kardia Collective Counseling gives us three ways parents can help with their children’s emotional wellbeing.
Why you need to participate in the 2020 Census
Allison Fouche and Terrance Flucker talk about why everyone needs to take part in the 2020 Census.
Watercooler Wednesday
Todd Demers, Corie Ventura and Steve Conley chat about all the hot topics floating around social media this week.
The Ameripolitan Awards
The Ameripolitan Music Awards is right around the corner, and this year legendary drummer J.M. Eaton is being honored. He talks about the honor and performs for us live in Studio B.