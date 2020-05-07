Live at 9: Dr. Jeff Warren, Shelby County Community Gardens & children’s mental health

Interview with Dr. Jeff Warren

Dr. Jeff Warren talks about a proposal encouraging businesses to require facial coverings at work.

Shelby County Community Garden

Dr. Chris Cooper talks about the reopening of the Shelby County Community Gardens program.

Children and Mental Health

Dr. Altha Stewart talks about UT Health Science Center’s effort to raise awareness during National Children’s Mental Health Week.

Gardening at the Shelby County Community Gardens

Gardener Bill McLaughlin has some tips on how you can get started at the Shelby County Community Gardens.