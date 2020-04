Interview with Dr. Alisa Haushalter

Dr. Alisa Haushalter talks about COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Interview with Boo Mitchell

Boo Mitchell talks about an upcoming concert that you can watch right from the comfort of your own living room.

Dancing with Savannah Demers

Want to try dancing lessons? Savannah Demers will be sharing her talents during a virtual lesson this weekend.

Beverly Robertson on reopening the city

Beverly Robertson talks about what it will take to reopen the city of Memphis.