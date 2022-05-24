Rosa Parks is widely known as the mother of the Civil Rights Movement but what is not widely known is the real story behind her refusal to move to the back of an Alabama bus as required by 1955’s Jim Crow laws. The courageous move that landed her in jail was not as spontaneous as U.S. history books teach. And it also launched Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. onto the national stage at the tender age of just 26. Parks’ equally young attorney, Fred Gray has co-authored a new book about the case with journalist Dan Abrams.

