If you are looking for a perfectly Memphis way to kick off your holiday weekend, we’ve got it. Head out to a movie screening with no idea which film you’ll be watching. All you know beforehand is that it is one of filmmaker Craig Brewer’s favorites.
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated:
If you are looking for a perfectly Memphis way to kick off your holiday weekend, we’ve got it. Head out to a movie screening with no idea which film you’ll be watching. All you know beforehand is that it is one of filmmaker Craig Brewer’s favorites.