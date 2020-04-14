Breaking News
Live at 9: COVID-19 vaccine, love and happiness, student loan debt & Chef Josh Steiner

Live at 9

COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Steven Kussin talks about how quickly we could see a vaccine for COVID-19.

Love and happiness during a pandemic

Josh Steiner and Wallis Tosi planned the destination wedding of their dreams, but then coronavirus hit. They join uslive to talk about how they managed to still celebrate their big day with family and friends.

COVID-19 and student loan debt

Dan Mendelson talks about the good and bad news those repaying their student loans are now facing.

Cooking with Chef Josh Steiner

